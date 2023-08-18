Catholic Daughters Court Columbia 2
Catholic Daughters of America Court Columbia 2 held its monthly meeting Aug. 9 with 14 members present.
Sue Kelly said the Pregnancy Center of Meadville was very grateful and excited about all the presents the club took in at its baby shower meeting. Thank you, ladies.
A spiritual retreat is planned for all women ages 18 and over on Oct. 14. There will be a guest speaker, lunch and spiritual bingo. Anyone interested in attending or who has a speaker in mind should call (814) 516-2140.
The club will host the Erie Fall Diocesan meeting in Kane with Court 35 Conception. All are welcome to attend. Cost is $10 for lunch. There will also be a 50/50 and auction. If interested, call (814) 336-4641.
The 50/50 was won by Tonya Stadtmiller and the gold dollar was won by Christy Partin.
Next month’s meeting will be held Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Jeanette Kitch, Carol Bellini and Angie Lewis.
