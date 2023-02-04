Seton Catholic School in Meadville will have more technology for its increased enrollment this year thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania. A $11,639 grant will purchase eight projectors and 15 Chromebooks.
Both students and teachers will benefit from this additional technology, school officials said. Chromebooks are used in used in every classroom beginning in second grade, and students as young as preschool are being taught the Catholic faith through video materials shown on projectors. Having more classrooms and students equipped with this technology will “allow our students and teachers to have easy access to the plethora of religious education materials they can use daily within the classroom,” Krissy Davis, advancement director, wrote on the school’s application.
This grant from the Catholic Foundation is possible because of donations to the Foundation’s Education Endowment. “Our mission is to strengthen and grow the Church’s mission and ministries in northwest Pennsylvania. These grants carry out the hopes and intentions of faith-filled donors who wanted their generosity to extend beyond their lifetimes,” said Lisa Louis, executive director.
