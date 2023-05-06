Catholic Daughters Court 2
The regular meeting of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 2 was held April 12 in St. Agatha’s Center, with 11 members and Father Joe Petrone present.
Christy Partin made a beautiful table runner and napkins and Ruth Dimerling made dish cloths. The members will raffle them off later this year to raise money for charity.
On May 29, Petrone will celebrate his third anniversary as a priest.
The 50/50 was won by Sue Kelly, gold dollar was won by Burke Babyak, and presents were won by all.
Five members went to Altoona for the state convention: regent Carol Bellini, treasurer Sue Kelly, secretary Audrey Albaugh, Judy Christensen, and state secretary Jeanette Kitch, who moved up to second vice state regent. It was a very nice convention; it was three days there and a good time.
Court 2 is the oldest court in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. It was started in October 1903 by the Knights of Columbus. All ladies of the Catholic faith are welcome to join.
The next meeting is Wednesday in St. Agatha Center at 6:30 p.m. The May committee is Barbara Drone, Janice Chatley, Pat Say and Janice Servey.
