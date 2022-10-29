The regular meeting of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Columbia 2 was held at St. Brigid’s Center at 7 p.m. with 14 members present and Fr. Joe Petrone.
The group talked about the bake sale Oct. 29. Please take your baked goods by 3:30 or 4 p.m. so they can be sold after Mass and to parade-goers. A card was passed around to sign for Mary Laush’s 101st birthday. Ruth Dimmerling sent cards to pass out about the Walmart website reportedly having satanic bibles and children’s coloring books, with phone numbers to call local and headquarters to voice your opinion. Petrone won the gold dollar and door prizes were won by all.
Next month’s meeting will be Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Agatha Center, hosted by Paulette Widmann and Janice Chatley. Anyone who wants to help with set up, call Widmann.
Any lady over 18 and Catholic is welcome to the Catholic Daughters meetings.
