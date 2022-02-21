Catholic Daughters of America
Court Columbia 2
The Catholic Daughters of America Court Columbia 2 met Dec. 8 at the Epiphany of the Lord Center with 12 members present and one guest, Nicole Stadtmiller. Praying the rosary was led by Vice Regent Carol Bellini.
Since the court does not meet in January or February, it approved payment of bills received through March. Communications received include thank-you cards from Angie Lewis for a Mass at St. Mary’s and from Shirley Hall of the Pennsylvania Court hosting the Pennsylvania Court’s 110th anniversary meeting and dinner.
Donations were approved for Seton School, Epiphany of the Lord parish for use of the center, for the court’s chaplain, and for maintenance staff. Regent Kelly expressed appreciation to Mary Ann Ferlin and Jeanette Kitch for conducting the November audit.
After the short business meeting, a delicious dinner buffet and Christmas gift exchange was enjoyed by all. The meeting committee included Kelly, Ferlin and Paulette Widmann. Numerous door prizes were also distributed. The next meeting will be held March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Epiphany of the Lord Center on South Main Street.