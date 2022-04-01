Catholic Daughters of America
Court Columbia No. 2
The Catholic Daughters of America (CD of A), Court Columbia No. 2, met March 8 at the St. Agatha Center with 14 members present, including all officers and one guest, Nicole Stadtmiller. Praying the rosary was led by Vice Regent Carol Bellini.
Communications received included “thank you” cards from St. James Haven and Pilgrims for Life. Congratulations for the state 110th anniversary was received from Court Holy Trinity, Philadelphia. The recent donation for Seton School was acknowledged in the Epiphany of the Lord Parish Bulletin on Feb. 6 with a picture of students with letters spelling out “Thank You.” A birthday card and gift was given to Chaplain Father Joe Petrone.
Regent Kelly announced the Erie Diocesan Committee meeting will be held April 9 in Kane with Kelly and Jeannette Kitch attending. Members Bellini, Audrey Albaugh, Janice Chatley and Jan Servey also planned to attend. A donation of $50 was approved for an outgoing gift for the National Regent Sherry Nillis. Donations of $75 each were approved for Ukraine disaster relief and pro-life advertising. Phyllis Vrobel, Burke Babylak and Albaugh volunteered for the semi-annual audit to be conducted later in April. Vrobel and Kitch volunteered for the nomination committee with elections to be held in May. Kitch provided information for the new Pennsylvania CD of A T-shirts with orders needed by May 1. Discussions took place regarding the handmade pie chest donated by a member of the Epiphany parish. Mary Ann Cochran is updating the membership directory and requested members sign up for monthly meeting committees. She also announced she is trying to locate golden dollars that are given as membership prizes at meetings. In lieu of the golden dollar, a CD of A pendant was given at this meeting
Members were treated to a reuben slider buffet compliments of the host committee of Albaugh, Bellini, Servey and Pat Ferrey. The next meeting will be held April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Agatha Center with host committee of Angie Lewis, Bellini, Kitch and Vrobel.