The regular meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court 2 was held at St. Agatha’s Center with 13 members and Father Joe Petrone present.
The crowing of Mother Mary was held by Jeanette Kitch.
The group discussed having a retreat and inviting all the ladies from the different parishes. More on that later.
The gold dollar was won by Petrone. The 50-50 was won by Angie Lewis. prizes were won by all.
Pat Say, Janice Chatley and Barb Drone were hostesses for the May meeting.
The next meeting will be June 14, hosted by Mary Holzer, Lucille Gable, Patty Longo and Kitch.
