Catholic Daughters
Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Columbia 2 held their monthly meeting Sept. 14 at St. Brigid Church Center with 16 members and a new member, Patty Longo.
The meeting was opened with Ode, pledge to the flag and rosary.
Phyllis Vrobel led the trip to Windsor, Ohio, to see Our Lady of Guadalupe. Ten members went plus Father Joe Petrone, who celebrated Mass for the group in the chapel. After Mass they visited the gift shop. Then they went to Jamestown to have a late lunch at Byler’s Restaurant.
The Halloween bake sale will be held Oct. 29 in the center of St. Agatha’s Epiphany Parish starting at 3:30 p.m. It will be until 6 or when they sell out. The public is invited. Also, a handmade butterfly quilt by Chrissy Partin will be raffled off.
Ruth Dimerling wants the members to pray “Our Lady of Victory” rosary at 3 p.m. every day of your assigned decade.
Please don’t forget to sign up for the workshop in Tyrone. Also, please bring a canned good or boxed food to the next meeting for the food pantry in the office of the Epiphany church.
Regent Carol Bellini won the 50/50 but gave it back to the court. Gold dollar was won by Sue Kelly. Door prizes were won by Audrey Albaugh, Tonya Staudtmiller, Phyllis Vrobel, Father Petrone, Angie Lewis, Debbie Tartaglione, Sue Kelly, Patty Longo, Pat Say, Judy Christenson and Mary Holzer.
The next meeting will be held Oct. 12 at St. Brigid Center at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Mary Ann Cochran, Myra Weaver and Peg McHale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.