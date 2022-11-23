The regular monthly meeting of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Columbia 2 was held at St. Agatha Center with 15 members and Father Joe Petrone. All officers present.
The Rosary was said at 6:30 p.m. The meeting was opened at 6:50 on Nov. 9 with the ode and pledge to the flag. There is a new member, Barbara Drone.
Thank you to all who made and bought the bake sale items. On Nov. 21, Catholic Daughters will present Seton School with a $1,000 check. The Christmas party will be at Perkins Restaurant at 5 p.m. Dec. 14. Please call Carol Bellini at (814) 516-2140 or Audrey Albaugh at (814) 724-3148 if you haven’t signed up.
Prizes were won by all. The gold dollar was won by Burke Babyak and the 50/50 was won by Jeanette Kitch.
The meeting adjourned at 8:50 p.m.
Next month’s meeting will be hosted by Sue Kelly, Mary Ann Ferlin and Mary Ann Cochran at 5 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant.
