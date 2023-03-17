Catholic Daughters
Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Columbia 2 held its monthly meeting March 8 at St. Agatha Center, hosted by Carol Bellini and Barb Drone with lasagna and garlic bread with cupcakes and cookies. Bellini reminded the group about the spring diocesan meeting April 1 at St. Agatha’s Center. Registration is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11 and lunch at noon. Lunch is broccoli cheese soup with salad and toppings. Dessert is a 120-year anniversary cake. All are welcome.
State calendars are for sale for $25 each. All the 10-week $5 tickets have been sold. Call Bellini if interested.
Next month’s meeting is April 12, hosted by Christine Partin, Phyllis Vrobel and Dorothy Leffingwell.
The gold dollar was won by Bellini. Tonya Stadmiller won the 50/50 and the door prizes were won by Stadmiller, Pat Say, Sue Kelly, Mary Ann Cochran, Drone, Mary Holzer, Patty Longo, Vrobel, Angie Lewis and Janice Chatley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.