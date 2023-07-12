Catholic Daughters Court No. 2
Catholic Daughters Court No. 2 met June 14 at St. Agatha’s Center. Fifteen members and Father Joe Petrone were present. The meeting was opened with the ode, pledge to the flag and rosary.
Nine members showed up for the prayer service for Myia Weaver, a member who is still missed.
For the July meeting, remember to bring your baby shower gifts.
The 50/50 was won by Barb Drone, and Burke Bablyak won the gold dollar. Door prizes were won by Janice Chatley, Bablyak, Patty Longo, Petrone, Audrey Albaugh, Mary Ann Cochran and Chrissy Partin.
The next meeting is today at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Peggy Acker, Angie Lewis, Tonya Stadtmiller and Janice Chatley.
