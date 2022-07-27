Catholic Daughters
On July 13, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas installed the new officers: Regent Carol Billini, Vice Regent Mary Ann Cochran, Recording Secretary Audrey Albaugh, Financial Secretary Christy Partin, Treasurer Sue Kelly and Chaplain Father Joseph Patrone. They also brought in two new members, Deborah Tartaglione and Judy Christenson.
Regent Billini opened the meeting with ode and pledge to allegiance to the flag and the rosary. All officers were present and Patrone. Get-well cards were signed by all for JoAnn McClay and Mary Holzer. Ruth Dimerling sent a card for all to sign and a present for Patrone in appreciation for becoming the chaplain.
Regent Billini thanked everyone for selling the raffle tickets to help with Seton Catholic School. The winners were J. Choffel, T. Oaks and S. Gdansk. Thank you to all for taking a chance and buying tickets.
Remember to bring a box or can of food to the food pantry at the next meeting.
Fifty/fifty was won by Cochran, and gold dollar was won by Albaugh.
The next meeting will be held Aug. 18, hosted by Kathleen Levis, Burke Babyak, Debbie Tartaglione and Tonya Stadtmiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.