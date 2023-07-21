Baby shower

A baby shower for the Pregnancy Center of Meadville took place July 12. Pictured are (front row, from left) Peggy Acker, MaryAnn Cochran, Pat Say and Tonya Stadtmiller, and (back row, from left) Patty Longo, Christy Partin, Burke Babyak, Kathleen Levis, Sue Kelly, Angie Lewis, Paulette Windmann, Janice Chatley, Judy Christensen, Pat Ferrey and Carol Bellini.

 Contributed photo

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Columbia 2 held its monthly meeting on July 12 at St. Agatha’s Center, with 16 members present.

A baby shower was held for the Pregnancy Center of Meadville. Everyone brought items. Father Joe Petrone sent a nice thank you card and will see the members again. Prayers were said for deceased members Joann McClay, Carol Bocan, Myra Weaver and Peg Jindra. A retreat is being planned for the fall. Anyone who has any speakers in mind, call Carol Bellini at (814) 516-2140. The club has been asked to write a note to Nicole Stadmiller and Alliison McHale to invite them to meetings. The 50/50 was won by Tonya Stadmiller. Mary Ann Cochran won the gold dollar.

The next meeting will be held Aug. 9 at St. Agatha’s Center, hosted by Burke Bablyak and Kathleen Levis. All ladies are welcome to join.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you