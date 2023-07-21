Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Columbia 2 held its monthly meeting on July 12 at St. Agatha’s Center, with 16 members present.
A baby shower was held for the Pregnancy Center of Meadville. Everyone brought items. Father Joe Petrone sent a nice thank you card and will see the members again. Prayers were said for deceased members Joann McClay, Carol Bocan, Myra Weaver and Peg Jindra. A retreat is being planned for the fall. Anyone who has any speakers in mind, call Carol Bellini at (814) 516-2140. The club has been asked to write a note to Nicole Stadmiller and Alliison McHale to invite them to meetings. The 50/50 was won by Tonya Stadmiller. Mary Ann Cochran won the gold dollar.
The next meeting will be held Aug. 9 at St. Agatha’s Center, hosted by Burke Bablyak and Kathleen Levis. All ladies are welcome to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.