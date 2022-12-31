Catholic Daughters
The Catholic Daughters of Court Columbia 2 held a short meeting and Christmas dinner party at Perkins restaurant on Dec. 14 with Father Joe Petrone and 19 members present.
Christmas cards were passed around to sign for all the shut-ins, also for Father Ray Gramatta who used to be the chaplain. Gramatta is retired now and lives in Greenville.
Phyllis Vrobel is planning a get-together for lunch at Veronica's Cafe for sometime in February.
Gifts were given to everyone and the 50/50 was won by Jeanette Kitch. The gold dollar was won by Peggy Acker.
The next meeting is March 8, hosted by Audrey Albaugh, Carol Bellini and Pat Ferrey.
