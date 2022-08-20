Catholic Daughters Court Columbia 2 held their monthly meeting on Aug. 10, with 14 members present.
The meeting was opened with Ode, pledge to the flag and rosary.
Phyllis Vrobel made arrangements for the group to go to the historical society, the winery and meal at Silver Shores, all at Conneaut Lake, on Aug. 24. Anyone interested, please call Vrobel at (814) 382-4667.
In September, the group is planning a trip to Windsor, Ohio, to see Our Lady of Guadalupe. More information is to come.
The Halloween bake sale will be held Oct. 29 in the center of the Epiphany Parish, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Mary Ann Cochran made and passed out the new two-year booklets. They can be picked up at the next meeting or call Cochran at (814) 337-5375.
The state workshop is Oct. 14 and 15 in Tyrone. Call Sue Kelly if going at (814) 336-4641.
Everyone was given beautiful handmade pot holders and a prayer card. Gold dollar was won by Jeanette Kitch.
Next month’s meeting will be held Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Kitch, Jeanne Plementosh and Judy Christensen, at St. Brigid’s Center.
