The Catholic Community of Meadville will sponsor a rummage sale at St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch St., Meadville, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday (bag day) from 8 a.m. to noon.
Catholic Community rummage sale is June 8 to 10
