The “Conneaut Crayfish” Envirothon team from Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH) captured first place at the Crawford County Envirothon earlier this month at the Crawford County Conservation District.
The team will represent the county at the state Envirothon on Wednesday at Camp Mt. St. Luther in Mifflinburg.
Members of the Conneaut Crayfish team are Collin Hearn, Camille Turner, Brooke Davis, Elaina Graybill and Megan Simonetta. Their adviser is CASH teacher Chloe Shade.
Other Crawford County winners were:
• Second place, CASH “Crazy Crawlers”
• Third Place, Saegertown High School “Horne’y’ Toads”
• Honorable mention, Titusville High School “Stoneflies”
Ten teams competed at the Crawford County Envirothon.
Advisers for the Saegertown teams are Chris Greco and Adam Horne. Patricia McKellop is the adviser for the Titusville teams.
Envirothon teams compete by taking tests on their knowledge in these subject areas: aquatics, forestry, soils and land use, and wildlife and current environmental issues. This year the current issue topic was “Adapting to a Changing Climate.”
The Envirothon is a product of Pennsylvania’s conservation districts. They are assisted by professionals from the the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and its Bureau of Forestry, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Penn State Cooperative Extension, PA Fish & Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Sea Grant and the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Crawford County Envirothon sponsors include Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006 and PA Trappers Association.
