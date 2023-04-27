Conneaut Area Senior High’s Theatre Department heads to the Wild West when it presents the melodrama “Males Order Brides or Big Harry Deal’s Scandalous Scheme!” by Billy St. John.
Show times are May 5 at 7 p.m., May 6 at 5 p.m., and May 7 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at the school in Linesville.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students and will be available at the door. Seating is general admission.
Big Harry Deal (played by Squale Mattera), the town’s dastardly lawyer, has hatched a plan to get the four most eligible bachelors “wed and dead” so he can cash in on their fortunes. He’s convinced C.D. Nichols, the banker (Mason Shafer); Lucky Betts, the saloon owner (Jonathan Hart); Forrest Green, a wealthy lumberjack (Aaron C. Kline); and Grubby Shurtz, a gold miner (Eli Wilson), to mail-order custom-chosen brides, but what they don’t know is that Harry has actually hired actress Starr Billings (Elise Sprong) to play all four fiancées. Harry and Starr plan to rush the weddings, blow the poor men sky high in the gold mine shaft, inherit their fortunes, and make a quick getaway.
The grooms are doomed unless Grubby’s daughter, Calico Shurtz (Jordan Miazga), and the saloon girls, Tiara Rhinestone and Trinket La Glitz (Jessica Laird and Addeline Thieme), accompanied by the saloon’s piano player (Elana Eells), can see through Starr’s disguises and save the day.
