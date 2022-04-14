Conneaut Area Senior High’s Theatre Department will present Pat Cook’s comedy “The Joker Fired Twice,” a spoof of the classic film noir genre, April 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium, Linesville.
Tickets are $5 at the door, and seating is general admission.
Ace Baxter (played by Squale Mattera), a classic 1940s private eye, finds himself in a black-and-white world with plenty of shades of grey: He’s standing in a locked room in front of the only exit facing art dealer Lyle Johansen’s (Mary Shimek) body — which has been shot in the back — with Ace’s own pistol, and he’s pretty sure he didn’t shoot the guy. Before he can begin to comprehend what happened, he hears police sirens rapidly approaching and makes a quick escape.
Later that day he finds himself back in Johansen’s apartment dressed as a cleaning lady as Sgt. Flint and Officer Gunderson (David Yeaples and Jakobe Walker) investigate. He’s surprised when his own secretary, Polly (Julia Bartosek), arrives at the scene, but makes his getaway before the real cleaning lady, Sophie (Emily Plesniak), sweeps in.
Every private eye needs a femme fatal, and this has two — or maybe three! Lola Cardeza (Elise Sprong), the sultry tattoo parlor owner; Harriet Fordyce (Emma Miazga), the owner of the Artsy Smartsy art boutique; and Sarah Townboy (Faith Shaffer), the apartment manager of Johansen’s building, each have a suspect level of interest in the crime.
The very mysterious Mr. Bower (Lily Lindsey) has gone missing after giving the police Ace’s description as the main suspect, so with Flint and Gunderson hot on his trail, Ace could really use some investigative help from the Professor (Aaron Kline) and perhaps some police distraction by Flint’s Ma (Melody Markham), who wants to get a jump on the auction competition for the victim’s stuff.
Between multiple disguises, many job offers, and ducking from the police, Ace has really got the deck stacked against him for this case. Will he come up all aces? Or will the jokers win out?