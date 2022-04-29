COCHRANTON
CARE Auction
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE) Founders Day Auction returns Saturday at Cochranton Community Church, 3993 E. Church St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the auction at 6:30.
The auction features quilts, furniture, antiques, original art and raffle baskets.
Proceeds will will go toward revitalization of the borough's Lions Community Park. Future plans include renovation of a building, installation of handicapped-accessible bathrooms, as well as maintenance to pavilions and other facilities.