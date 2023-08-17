Knights of Columbus Council 6037 will be collecting non-perishable canned goods for the Linesville Area Food Pantry from 11 to 5 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 27 at St. Philip’s Hall, located at 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville.
Canned goods drive in Linesville
