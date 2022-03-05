Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Jessie Smiley from Cambridge Springs, who is assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, recently received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.