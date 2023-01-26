The Academy Theatre will kick off 2023’s mainstage season next week with the Tony Award-winning musical “Cabaret,” showing Feb. 3 to 19.
This production is directed and choreographed by Academy Artistic Director Julia Kemp, who also directed Academy favorites such as “A Bit of Broadway Series,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Holiday Inn,” “Peter Pan” and “Mamma Mia!”
The musical takes the audience inside the alluring Berlin nightclub, The Kit Kat Klub, as a garish Master of Ceremonies (played by Ryan Dawley) welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the cabaret. With the emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates in the early 1930’s as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Nazi regime.
Cliff (Dan Winston), a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles (Madison Morgan). Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider (BJ Angstadt), proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz (Walt Casher), a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. As things in Berlin start to spiral into the oppressive, deadly and authoritarian climate of the Third Reich, these characters must struggle to live, love and perhaps flee for their lives, all set to the emcee’s witty social commentary.
The cast is rounded out by performers at the club such as the Kit Kat Girls: Rosie (Maesa Burns), Lulu (Corrina Coffee), Frenchie (Brenna Thummler), Texas (Lauren Hale), Fritzie (Ella Worley), Helga (Kalle Armour) and Gorilla (also Brenna Thummler). Joining them are the Kit Kat Boys: Bobby (Austin Kulyk), Victor (Vidal Mangal), Hans (Robbie Brown) and Herman (Benjamin Samples). Additional characters include Max (Louis Rich), Ernst Ludwig (Duncan Prather), Fraulein Kost (Roxanne Chapman) and Ensemble (Meadow Campbell, Shianne Kaplan and Jessie Thorpe).
Kander and Ebb’s iconic musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Perfectly Marvelous” and “Two Ladies.”
Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be one Saturday matinee show on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit theacademytheatre.org or call the box office at (814) 337-8000. Tickets purchased online are discounted from box office prices.
