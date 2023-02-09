Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.