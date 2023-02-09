The Kit Kat Klub reopens its doors this weekend.
After a portion of the opening weekend of “Cabaret” at the Academy Theatre was postponed because several cast members tested positive for COVID-19, the Academy Theatre staff and volunteers are buzzing with excitement to once again bring it to the stage.
“Cabaret,” written by an iconic composer/lyricist duo Kander and Ebb, is one of the most fascinating stage pieces of the 1960s, and it is a show that speaks to our world in a new age more than ever before. This is evidenced by several hit Broadway and London revivals as well as the rapturous patron response after opening night at the Academy.
Set in the decadent Berlin of the early 1930s during the uninhibited era of the Weimar Republic, it sets the rise of the Nazis against the apathy of the masses, and describes a wind of change that would have terrifying consequences for all. The show opens with the arrival of a young American, Cliff Bradshaw (played by the multifaceted Dan Winston) in Berlin on New Year’s Eve, 1930. In a chance meeting at the railway station, he’s befriended by the polite and intelligent Ernst (astutely played by Duncan Prather) who points Cliff to Fraulein Schneider’s (played by the sweet and heartbreaking Bj Angstadt) lodging house. Later, he’s introduced to the Kit Kat Klub, a cabaret joint where almost anything can happen, and meets Sally Bowles (played by the edgy and transformative Madison Morgan), a singer who does all she can to escape reality. Before long, Sally moves in with Cliff at Fraulein Schneider’s lodging house, where promiscuity also finds a home. Set against Cliff and Sally’s relationship, and the relationship between Fraulein Schneider and her Jewish fiancé, the Nazis begin to flex their muscles and their menace is felt by all at both the unassuming lodging house, as well as the Kit Kat Klub.
With a gut-punch of a story and iconic song and dance numbers like “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Mein Herr,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” is considered one of the greatest musicals of all time. Like another Kander and Ebb hit, “Chicago,” this groundbreaking musical was ahead of its time. The show is an invigorating ride. Its combination of brashly sexualized razzle-dazzle, sensuality and romance is accentuated by the inexorable stranglehold of evil that leaves audiences examining the past as well as our current world.
The cast is filled with talented local actors, including Ryan Dawley as the electric Emcee; Walt Casher as Herr Schultz; Louis Rich as Max; Maesa Burns, Corrina Coffee, Brenna Thummler, Lauren Hale, Ella Worley and Kalle Armour as the Kit Kat Girls; Austin Kulyk, Vidal Mangal, Robbie Brown and Benjamin Samples as the Kit Kat Boys, and rounded out by the dance ensemble, comprised of Meadow Campbell, Shi Kaplan and Jessie Thorpe. The show explodes with energy, backed by a terrific live orchestra on display on stage, made up of Ashley Mattocks-Rose on keys, Morgan Brace on drums, Christopher Seeley on tuba, Deb Morvay and Kristin Vanderella on reeds, Larry Caplinger on trumpet, Irene Kipp on trombone, Jared Jones on guitar and banjo, and Moe Ferrara on viola.
“Cabaret” runs Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoons at 2 through Feb. 19 with a special 2 p.m. performance this Saturday.
Officials said makeup performances after the affected opening weekend will take place Feb. 16 at 7:30 and Feb. 18 at 2.
Tickets are available at the box office at 275 Chestnut St., by phone at (814) 337-8000, and online at theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Tickets purchased online are discounted from box office prices.
Officials said “Cabaret” is intended for mature audiences.
