BYLER — To Mr. and Mrs. Billy E. Byler (Sarah D.) of Jackson Center, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Sunday, March 5, 2023, a son, Martin W. The maternal grandparents, David and Elna Mae Troyer, are Atlantic residents.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you