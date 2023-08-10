The 98th Burns-Wright reunion takes place Saturday at Shelter 1 in Stainbrook Park.
From Route 86, take German Road (south side of Woodcock Creek) to the park.
The gathering begins at 12:30 p.m. with dinner at 1. Those attending should bring a generous tureen; meat, coffee and table service will be provided.
Bring items for pick-a-prize. Any other games are always welcome. Please bring family information on marriages, births and other updates.
