Payton Brooks of Saegertown is one of the student of the month honorees for April at Thiel College in Greenville.
The honor is awarded to seniors and is among the most prestigious student awards at Thiel College with only six students each semester earning the honor.
Brooks is pursuing majors in political science and public policy. She is the Media Board manager for the Thiel College Student Government Association and is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha where she has worked to raise money and awareness for breast cancer education and research. During her time in this organization, Brooks has served as the historian chair; the risk chair; and the diversity, equity and inclusion chair.
Brooks is a 2018 graduate of Saegertown Junior-Senior High School. Following graduation, she plans to attend graduate school to pursue a degree in the area of public administration. She is the daughter of Jeff Brooks and Lori Connick, both of Saegertown.
“I have made the most of my time at this school and have always looked on the bright side of every situation,” Brooks said.