Brenna Tatters of Saegertown has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2022 dean's list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.50 to 3.69 are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
