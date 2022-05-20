Brenna Tatters of Saegertown has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2022 dean's list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.50 to 3.69 are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

