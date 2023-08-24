Tut’s Big Breakfast Buffet returns to Westford United Methodist Church for its final time this summer on Sept. 2.
The all-you-care-to-eat buffet runs from 7 to 11 a.m. in the Mission Outreach Center, which is right next to the church.
Price is $12 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and free for kids under 5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support repairs to the church and local missions.
The church is located at 2031 Westford Road in South Shenango Township, near Pymatuning Lake.
• More information: Call (724) 927-2635.
