Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.