Blossoms and Blooms Boutique hosts a free fall concert on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
The evening will feature Justin Gray from 5 to 6, followed by TreeBeard Brown Band from 7 to 9.
The bands will perform out of the garage. Those in attendance can set up lawn chairs in the open square and dance in the street as the Linesville borough has granted permission for the street to be closed, organizers said.
Linesville Veterans of Foreign Wars will be selling hot sausage sandwiches and also are helping as a sponsor of the event.
Additionally, Linesville Presbyterian Church is hosting its monthly Dollar Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m.
