Blooming Valley United Methodist Women’s spring rummage sale will be held April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 30 (bag day) from 9 a.m. to noon at the church on Route 77.
Blooming Valley United Methodist Women’s Spring Rummage Sale
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
React to this story:
Tags
Trending Video
Mike Crowley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Randal Paul Miller, 83, died suddenly on March 30, 2022 at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, Ohio. Born July 7, 1938 to Larry and Josephine (Simkin) Miller in Akron, Ohio, Randal was a brilliant student, graduating as class valedictorian both at Cuyahoga Falls (Ohio) High School in 1956…