Blooming Valley United Methodist Women’s spring rummage sale will be held April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 30 (bag day) from 9 a.m. to noon at the church on Route 77.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

