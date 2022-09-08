Blooming Valley United Methodist Church’s rummage sale will be held Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sept. 24 (bag day) from 9 a.m. to noon.
Blooming Valley UMC rummage sale set for Sept. 23-24
