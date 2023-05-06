The following Red Cross blood drives are scheduled this month:{div}• Tuesday — Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Ave., 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.• Friday — Conneaut Amish Community Building, 13380 Rundelltown Road, Conneautville, 2 to 6 p.m.{/div}• May 17 — West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department, 20607 Ryan Road, 1 to 6 p.m.
• May 23 — Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Ave., 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• May 31 — Conneaut Area Senior High, 302 West School Drive, Linesville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.