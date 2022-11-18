Community Blood Bank will be hosting a blood drive at Randolph Fire Department, 11475 State Route 198, Guys Mills, from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The blood inventory remains severely low and all blood types are needed heading into the holiday, organizers said.
Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region.
Those interested in donating are asked to call (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
