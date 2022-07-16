Community Blood Bank is hosting a blood drive at Linesville Masonic Temple from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Organizers said the blood supply is less than one day.
Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Over the past several weeks, the number of donors showing up each day has reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals, officials said.
