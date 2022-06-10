Knights of Columbus Council 6037 (Conneaut Lake/Linesville) will host an American Red Cross blood drive at St. Philip's Social Hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville, on Monday from 2 to 7 p.m.
For the first time in over two years, no face masks will be required to be worn while donating, organizers said. It is highly recommended to those donating to preregister at redcrossblood.com to ensure a time slot that will fits the donor's schedule. Walk-ins are welcome but encouraged to arrive after 3 p.m. On average, it takes just one hour to save the life of up to three people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.