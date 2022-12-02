The American Red Cross and Knights of Columbus Council 6037 are sponsoring their next blood drive Monday at St. Philip’s Social Hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville from 2 to 7 p.m.
For the year-to-date, there has been 390 people who have had their lives saved by the generosity of local residents taking an hour of their time and rolling up their sleeves, to help a fellow American with the precious gift of a unit of blood, organizers said.
New to this drive is that the American Red Cross has eliminated the restrictions on being a donor for those that may have been in close contact with the “Mad Cow Disease” in the 1980s, organizers said.
Those that may have been exposed to the “Mad Cow Disease” were those that spent an extended period of time (like those that served in the military) in Western Europe during that time period. Also, the American Red Cross now will accept donors who haven’t had a new tattoo in the last three months.
Walk-ins are always welcome, but organizers are encouraging everyone to preregister at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code KofC and simply pick a donation time. One more time-saver idea is to take advantage of the Rapid Pass option on the American Red Cross website.
