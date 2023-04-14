Knights of Columbus Council 6037 (Conneaut Lake/Linesville) will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Philip’s Hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville.
Though most people realize that the need for blood is at an all-time high, most aren’t aware that just one donation can save up to three lives, nor that it typically takes just an hour of a persons time to donate, organizers said.
Walk-ins are welcome, but preregistering at redcrossblooddonor.com is recommended.
