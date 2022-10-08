The American Red Cross and Knights of Columbus Council No. 6037 are sponsoring their next blood drive on Monday from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Philip’s Social Hall in Linesville, 401 S. Mercer St.
The supply of blood is at a critically low point, organizers said, so every drop of blood counts. Individuals who haven’t given blood since Aug. 8 or had a tattoo since July 10 are asked to take an hour of their time to help save up to three lives.
Walk-ins are welcome, but participants are encouraged to preregister at RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: “KofC” and simply pick a donation time.
