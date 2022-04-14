The American Red Cross and Knights of Columbus Council 6037 are sponsoring a blood drive Monday from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Philip’s Social Hall, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville.
Per Red Cross guidelines, masks are required when giving blood.
Those interested in donating are asked to preregister at RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code KofC and simply pick a donation time.
Organizers also encourage all donors to take advantage of another time-saver by utilizing the Rapid Pass option on the website.
On average, it takes just one hour of your time to help up to three people.