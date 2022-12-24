A “blessing box” is located in Atlantic.
The Sharing Cupboard is located under the pavilion at Fallowfield United Methodist Church, 3993 Leach Road,.
Acceptable items are nonperishable food items, toiletries, and warm mittens, hats and scarves.
Updated: December 24, 2022 @ 3:44 am
