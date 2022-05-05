A celebration of the compelling history that Black residents in Meadville share will take place this weekend. The Black Diamond event will be held on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Diamond Park.
The gathering is centered around fellowship between local Black artists, Black businesses and the greater Meadville community. Music, food, games and presenters will foster a space for people to learn about various issues that impact the Black community in Meadville. The theme this year is “Black love.”
The event will proceed rain or shine. All are welcome.