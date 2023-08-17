Another opening, another show.
Experience the magic of Broadway in your own backyard as “Bit of Broadway Junior” takes the stage at the Academy Theatre this weekend.
The production features a cast of 52 students, ranging from ages 6 to 18. The Broadway variety show has 23 performances taking place on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Bit of Broadway Junior” brings together the best of Broadway in a showcase that highlights the incredible talent of our local rising stars. From toe-tapping classics like, “Another Opening, Another Show,” “Let Me Entertain You” and “I’m Gonna Wash that Man Right Outta My Hair,” to contemporary numbers like “She’s in Love,” “When He Sees Me,” “In Summer,” and so much more, this production covers a wide array of beloved Broadway songs.
The cast includes Nathaniel Graybill, Elaina Graybill, Trevor Graybill, Alyssa Whalen, Karissa Hoovler, Sarah Shearer, Ruby Retchloff, Juniper Marr, Mazzy Smith, Maeve Wakefield, Jace Digiacomo, Grace Worley, Emiley Schnauber, Maddy Grieco, Emma Harrison, Kayden Astor, Cavin Kress, Natalie Kress, Lainey Kress, Eden Dorta, Anna ShaEmma Friters, William Graybill, Laken Mickle, Winstynn Oates, Waverly Oates, Avery Simmons, Khloe Russell, Allison Kelly, Erica Whalen, Thomas McNamara, Aralyn Bacon, Genevieve Mehler, Logan Shultz, Kasey Walker, Laiken Murdock, Jamie McKalip, Trenten Dean, Bella Lutton, Zoe Glick, Delaney Smith, Willow Sullivan, London Sullivan, Kellie Hruska, Emmett Dinsmore, Olive Zinz, Quinn English, Audrey King, Cora Haskins, Maddy Mehler, Amelia Cumpston and Yvonne Kottar.
Under the guidance of instructors Shannon Ordakowski, Lori Koller, Julia Kemp and Anne Conti, these students have honed their skills and curated a show in just under three weeks, theater officials said.
Tickets are available at the box office at 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, by phone at (814) 337-8000, and online at www.theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
