'Bit of Broadway Junior' at Academy Theatre

Since 2017, the Academy Theatre has delighted audiences with six installments of the hit series “Bit of Broadway.” Each version of the production has a unique playlist presented by a cast of Academy favorites as they entertain local patrons who don’t have to travel great distances, fight huge traffic headaches or pay the exorbitant prices for a taste of Broadway. It’s Broadway in your own backyard!
For the Academy’s seventh installment, organizers are thrilled to present “Bit of Broadway Junior!,” a youth take on the popular series, running Friday at 7:30 p.m. plus Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at 275 Chestnut St.
Ranging in ages from 4 to 18, nearly 30 students have spent the last two and a half weeks preparing their Broadway favorites for the latest “Bit of Broadway” chapter. The production includes selections from shows such as “Les Miserables,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Music Man,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “13,” “Into the Woods,” “Cinderella,” “Tuck Everlasting,” “Fun Home,” “Anything Goes,” “Honk!,” “The Lightning Thief,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Annie,” “Seussical the Musical,” “The Sound of Music” and “Oliver!”
“Bit of Broadway Junior” is directed by Anne Conti and Julia Kemp, with Rachel Solomon and the Rev. Tim Solomon, featuring students from Crawford and Erie counties.
Tickets are $12 for general admission.
For the last several years, the Academy has offered a summer and winter theater camp for students interested in getting their start in musical theater. This year, the education team is giving students the opportunity to perform in a feature-length show in front of an audience!
• Tickets: Call (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org.
