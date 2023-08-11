A card shower is being held for Mabel Marr’s 95th birthday.
Cards may be sent to her at 14669 Dickson St., Guys Mills, PA 16327.
Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 8:14 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Should Vernon Township enter into a police services contact with the City of Meadville?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.