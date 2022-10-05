Alec J. Bidwell was one of 720 students from Mercyhurst University in Erie named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the 2021-22 academic year.
Bidwell is a junior majoring in cyber security and a graduate of Cambridge Springs High School. He is a son of Ron and Halli Bidwell of Cambridge Springs. He is captain of the university cross country and track teams.
The Mercyhurst University’s dean’s list is computed annually after summer term, which marks the end of the academic year. It is based on the completion of a minimum of 24 credits with a cumulative index of at least 3.6 out of a possible 4.0 each semester.
