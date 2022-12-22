Bethesda Lutheran Services received a donation of $10,000 from First National Bank earlier this month.
This donation through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit program will help to support Bethesda’s Alternative Education program.
The goal of the EITC program is to promote support of local educational programs by local businesses. The EITC program paves the way for that involvement.
“Thank you to First National Bank to your continued commitment to our mission of providing promising futures for the children and youth of our community,” said Bethesda’s Amanda Shields.
