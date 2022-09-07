Oil Region Ballet is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser in September.
The ballet company will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Shoes may be donated at Harmony Formals, 928 Park Ave., Meadville, and Karma Coffee, 237 Seneca St., Oil City.
Donations also will be accepted at Second Saturday Community Market in Meadville on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those with large loads for donation may arrange for pickup by emailing jill.hyatt77@gmail.com.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners. Funds2Orgs works with microentrepreneurs to create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries.
The Oil Region Ballet enhances the region through ballet awareness, education and performance. The company provides the opportunity for dancers with the skill to perform on a pre-professional level and pairs them with professional dancers in an environment of support and discipline. The company performs annually at the Academy Theatre in Meadville and the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin, both public shows and school shows for elementary students throughout the region. Their ballet this season will be “Alice in Wonderland.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.