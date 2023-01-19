A benefit performance for Allen Condon will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Gladys Mullenix Black Theatre in the Vukovich Center on the Allegheny College campus.
Since his Allegheny graduation, Condon has worked in the community. Recently, he was diagnosed with a rare stage-four cancer.
A number of community and Allegheny performing groups will hold a benefit performance with all money going directly to Condon. The public is invited to attend.
Donations can be made to gofund.me/456bc91e.
