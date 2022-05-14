A public auction to benefit Crawford County 4-H groups will be held today at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, starting at 5 p.m.

The auction will be conducted at the Home Show Building No. 1. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for inspection of available auction items.

Seating and refreshments will be offered. Proceeds from the auction directly benefit the county's 4-H members.

All items will be sold by auctioneers who have volunteered their services to 4-H this year. Terms of the auction are strictly cash and carry or known checks.

The auction is a program of the Penn State Extension in Crawford County. For more information, contact the extension office at (814) 333-7460 or Paula Lucas, 4-H educator, at (814) 282-0108.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you